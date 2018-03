Chattanooga police have arrested an 18-year-old on an attempted first degree murder charge.



Marki Bonner is accused of leaning out of a Chrysler Sebring and opening fire, wounding a man in the abdomen, on Fagan Street last month.

Police went after the Sebring which headed south to Rossville.

The gunman managed to evade them on the day of the shooting, June 23rd.

But the victim later picked Bonner's photo and identified him as the gunman.

Bonner remains in custody on a $275,000 dollar bond.