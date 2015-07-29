UPDATE: Celebration of life planned for Joe Keller

UPDATE: Family members of Joe Keller are finalizing funeral arrangements. Right now, a celebration of life service is planned for August 27th, according to Companion Funeral & Cremation Service in Cleveland.

More information about funeral services for Keller are expected to be released in the coming days.

PREVIOUS STORY: Friends and family of a Cleveland teen who went missing in Colorado say DNA evidence confirms his remains have been found.

In a post to the "Find Joe Keller" Facebook page, the family of Joe Keller says DNA confirms the remains found in Nosecone Canyon belong to the teen.

Keller disappeared July 23, 2015 while hiking with a friend in the Colorado canyon.

Almost a year later on July 6, a hiker discovered human remains.

The family confirmed Friday night, the remains are of Joe Keller.

PREVIOUS STORY: The remains of Cleveland teen, Joe Keller appear to have been found by Conejos County authorities in the Conejos Canyon.

Joe Keller disappeared while running with a friend on a hike in Colorado. The Conejos County Sheriff's Office requested the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to assist in the recovery of human remains located in the county on Wednesday, July 6. Officials says a hiker in the area discovered the remains in the Conejos Canyon, located near Forest Service Road 250, approximately four miles west of Highway 17, and alerted authorities.

Remains found in Conejos County On Wednesday July 6 appear to those of Joe Keller. At this time the remains are being examined to confirm identity.

Alamosa and Archuleta County Search and Rescue teams joined CBI agents and members of the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office to recover the remains. The cause of death and identification of the human remains is still under investigation. The Conejos County Sheriff's Office will serve as the lead on this investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY:: The Conejos County, Colorado Sheriff's Office continues to investigate leads in the disappearance of Cleveland teen Joe Keller.

Earlier this week two Bradley County Sheriff's deputies returned from Colorado, after doing what they could to help the investigation.

A lead about a black van that was in the Lodge area where Joe Keller disappeared is not the same van that had attempted to kidnap a teenager from Colorado Springs. The description of the two vans was not the same.

Joe Keller has been entered into the missing and exploited children's network and the Conejos Co. Sheriff's Office is currently in the process of entering Joe Keller into the Wal-marts missing persons bulletin.

There have been no other developments or leads in this investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that they are sending Lt. Brian Quinn and Detective Sergeant Kevin Chastain to Conejos County Colorado in reference for the search for Joseph Keller.

Keller, a well-known young man lived in the Bradley County area and disappeared while on a run in Conejos County, Colorado.

The Sheriff’s Office in Conejos County declined the BCSO offer of help on July 29 but on Aug 7, Sheriff Eric Watson received a message asking for the assistance of BCSO detectives in the investigation.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has stayed in touch daily with Colorado authorities via phone and NCIC, and continues following up leads locally into Keller’s activities before he left for Colorado with friends.

Due to the multi-jurisdictional nature of this case, Bradley County investigators have sought and received the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well, in gathering and disseminating information.

“We now have a total of four officers that are assisting Conejos County Sheriff’s Office in the disappearance of Joseph Keller," said Sheriff Watson.

PREVIOUS STORY: Joseph Keller went missing on July 23rd after he got separated while running with a friend in Colorado. Six days later and still no sign of Keller.

At first the only theory offered was he may have become disoriented due to altitude sickness and got lost, the town of Antonito is almost 8,000 feet above sea level. But today, the Conejos County Sheriff's Department says they're sorting through multiple scenarios.

"This is still an active search for a missing person, there are many different possible scenarios for what could have happened at this point we're not ruling anything out," said Linda Smith, Conejos County Public Information Officer.

They're even looking into the possibility of foul-play. "That's one of many possibilities," said Smith.