Mo the Monkey is lost. He's been missing since June 7, 2015 and his family is hoping you can help find him.

Jessica Raen first posted about "Mo the Monkey" on Twitter Wednesday asking the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport for help in locating this cherished item.

Mo was one of her son's favorite toys as a child and it holds many memories. Her son would put the stuffed animal in her suitcase when she traveled "so she wouldn't miss him".

After a recent trip to Washington D.C. it was discovered that Mo was missing. Jessica discovered her suitcase had been damaged and taped up. A search was done at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport but he was not found. The airlines Jessica flew on is now helping in the search.