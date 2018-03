The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office asks the public's help in locating a theft suspect.

Joseph Gary Hunter is a 41-year old white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6’01” tall, weighs 205 pounds, and has a tattoo of “Harley” wings on his left upper arm. His last known address was 115 Clydesdale Lane Ringgold, GA. Hunter is wanted for Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle. He is also wanted by the Walker and Whitfield County Sheriff’s Offices.

Anyone with information about Joseph Gary Hunter is asked to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424 or (706)935-2323.