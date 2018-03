Walker County Sheriff's detectives are asking the public's help in locating Julia Ann Vipond.

She was last seen in the Tarvin Road area of Rock Spring on July 26, 2015, between 3:00 a.m and 5:00 a.m.

Julia is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information on Julia Ann Viponds whereabouts please contact Det. Sgt. Richie Dye at 706-638-1909 ext. 1288 or by email at rdye@walkerso.com .

You can leave a tip at The Walker County Sheriff's Department website at www.walkerso.com