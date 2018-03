An investigation into a bank robbery is underway by the FBI and Chattanooga Police Department.

It happened Wednesday around 4:25 p.m at the Cohutta Bank Company in the 56-hundred block of Hwy 153. The suspect handed a note to the teller demanding cash. He was allegedly unarmed.

The suspect is described as a white male and he left in a black vehicle.

No one was injured during this crime.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.

We will continue to follow this developing story.