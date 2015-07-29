DPD: Beware of scammers claiming to be ATL Police

The Dalton Police Department is warning area residents to beware of a phone scammer claiming to be from the Atlanta Police Department. A Whitfield County resident reported being contacted by the scammer Wednesday.

The complainant reported that she received a phone call from a man claiming to be with the Atlanta Police Department. The man asked the complainant if she had been contacted by someone from the Dalton Police Department regarding a tax evasion investigation.

The complainant told police, that the caller then attempted to get her to verify her address. At this point, she recognized it as a scam and hung up.

The phone number that showed up on caller ID is a number that is used by the Atlanta Police Department.

A DPD investigator contacted the Atlanta Police Department and they are aware of similar incidents of someone “spoofing” their number on caller ID and trying to use it to scam people.

This scam is under investigation.

If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be with law enforcement, do not give out any information such as your social security number or bank information without first verifying that they are actually law enforcement personnel.

You can contact your local law enforcement agency by phone to be sure.