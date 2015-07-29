DPD earns national recognition for traffic safety efforts - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

DPD earns national recognition for traffic safety efforts

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

  • NationalMore>>

  • Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish

    Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:38 AM EDT2018-03-23 08:38:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this March 14, 2018, photo, a California sea lion waits to be released into the Pacific Ocean in Newport, Ore. Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon fr...(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this March 14, 2018, photo, a California sea lion waits to be released into the Pacific Ocean in Newport, Ore. Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon fr...
    Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions.More
    Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions.More

  • Court as class: Judge gets climate change lesson in oil suit

    Court as class: Judge gets climate change lesson in oil suit

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:37 AM EDT2018-03-23 08:37:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, students rally for clean energy in front of San Francisco City Hall. A federal judge presiding over lawsuits accusing big oil companies of lying about global warming is turning his co...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, students rally for clean energy in front of San Francisco City Hall. A federal judge presiding over lawsuits accusing big oil companies of lying about global warming is turning his co...
    A federal judge presiding over lawsuits accusing big oil companies of lying about global warming is turning his courtroom into a classroom in what could be the first court hearing to study the science of climate...More
    A federal judge presiding over lawsuits accusing big oil companies of lying about global warming is turning his courtroom into a classroom in what could be the first court hearing to study the science of climate change.More

  • Students scarred by Vegas massacre join Florida rallying cry

    Students scarred by Vegas massacre join Florida rallying cry

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:30 AM EDT2018-03-23 08:30:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ken Ritter). In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018, photo, Kaitlynn Willoughby, a senior at Clark High School in Las Vegas, talks ahead of a planned Saturday rally in Las Vegas echoing ones being held in other cities to call for gun control. Las ...(AP Photo/Ken Ritter). In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018, photo, Kaitlynn Willoughby, a senior at Clark High School in Las Vegas, talks ahead of a planned Saturday rally in Las Vegas echoing ones being held in other cities to call for gun control. Las ...
    Students and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history plan to rally against gun violence in Las Vegas this weekend.More
    Students and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history plan to rally against gun violence in Las Vegas this weekend.More
    •   
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

The Dalton Police Department is being recognized for having one of the best traffic safety enforcement and education programs in the country.  

The International Association of Chiefs of Police awarded the department third place honors among similar sized agencies in its annual Law Enforcement Challenge. 

The IACP also gave Dalton a special award for having the best distracted driving campaign in the country. 

“This is a great example of the Traffic Enforcement Unit, and the patrol division as a whole, working toward a common goal,” said DPD Chief Jason Parker. “Their approach was creative, and had positive results. Our officers deserve all the credit for this recognition, and they definitely earned it.”

The Law Enforcement Challenge is an annual competition of law enforcement agencies focusing on traffic safety issues such as occupant safety, speed, and impaired driving. Departments’ efforts are graded by a panel of judges on criteria such as problem identification, policies, officer training, public education, enforcement, and the outcomes achieved by their efforts.  The DPD earned third place honors among municipal police departments with between 76 and 250 officers.

The department’s effort to slow down speeding drivers in town was also met with positive outcomes.  The department performed 118 enforcement details focused on speed in 2014.  Overall, the agency issued 2,065 citations or warnings for speed related offenses. 

The Roanoke (VA) Police Department and Roanoke County (VA) Police Department took first and second place honors in the DPD’s category. The DPD’s awards will be presented at the IACP’s annual conference in Chicago, Illinois in October. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.