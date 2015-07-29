DPD earns national recognition for traffic safety efforts

U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth term

U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth term

Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."

Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."

McCain daughter with her dad: 'No place I would rather be'

McCain daughter with her dad: 'No place I would rather be'

President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the House

President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the House

Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New Orleans

Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New Orleans

The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 elections

The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 elections

Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East Coast

Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East Coast

Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East Coast

Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East Coast

Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions

Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions

The crisis-management playbook is pretty simple: Get ahead of the story, update authorities and the public regularly, assume responsibility and take decisive action.

The crisis-management playbook is pretty simple: Get ahead of the story, update authorities and the public regularly, assume responsibility and take decisive action.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo Facebook Elections signs stand in the media area in Cleveland before the first Republican presidential debate. The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica was...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo Facebook Elections signs stand in the media area in Cleveland before the first Republican presidential debate. The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica was...

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...

(U.S. Postal Service via AP). This image released by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Mister Rogers forever stamp which will go on sale on Friday, March 23. Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “M...

(U.S. Postal Service via AP). This image released by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Mister Rogers forever stamp which will go on sale on Friday, March 23. Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “M...

A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.

A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.

Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.

Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to...

The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

Students and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history plan to rally against gun violence in Las Vegas this weekend.

Students and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history plan to rally against gun violence in Las Vegas this weekend.

(AP Photo/Ken Ritter). In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018, photo, Kaitlynn Willoughby, a senior at Clark High School in Las Vegas, talks ahead of a planned Saturday rally in Las Vegas echoing ones being held in other cities to call for gun control. Las ...

(AP Photo/Ken Ritter). In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018, photo, Kaitlynn Willoughby, a senior at Clark High School in Las Vegas, talks ahead of a planned Saturday rally in Las Vegas echoing ones being held in other cities to call for gun control. Las ...

A federal judge presiding over lawsuits accusing big oil companies of lying about global warming is turning his courtroom into a classroom in what could be the first court hearing to study the science of climate change.

A federal judge presiding over lawsuits accusing big oil companies of lying about global warming is turning his courtroom into a classroom in what could be the first court hearing to study the science of climate...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, students rally for clean energy in front of San Francisco City Hall. A federal judge presiding over lawsuits accusing big oil companies of lying about global warming is turning his co...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, students rally for clean energy in front of San Francisco City Hall. A federal judge presiding over lawsuits accusing big oil companies of lying about global warming is turning his co...

Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions.

Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this March 14, 2018, photo, a California sea lion waits to be released into the Pacific Ocean in Newport, Ore. Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon fr...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this March 14, 2018, photo, a California sea lion waits to be released into the Pacific Ocean in Newport, Ore. Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon fr...

The Dalton Police Department is being recognized for having one of the best traffic safety enforcement and education programs in the country.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police awarded the department third place honors among similar sized agencies in its annual Law Enforcement Challenge.

The IACP also gave Dalton a special award for having the best distracted driving campaign in the country.

“This is a great example of the Traffic Enforcement Unit, and the patrol division as a whole, working toward a common goal,” said DPD Chief Jason Parker. “Their approach was creative, and had positive results. Our officers deserve all the credit for this recognition, and they definitely earned it.”

The Law Enforcement Challenge is an annual competition of law enforcement agencies focusing on traffic safety issues such as occupant safety, speed, and impaired driving. Departments’ efforts are graded by a panel of judges on criteria such as problem identification, policies, officer training, public education, enforcement, and the outcomes achieved by their efforts. The DPD earned third place honors among municipal police departments with between 76 and 250 officers.

The department’s effort to slow down speeding drivers in town was also met with positive outcomes. The department performed 118 enforcement details focused on speed in 2014. Overall, the agency issued 2,065 citations or warnings for speed related offenses.

The Roanoke (VA) Police Department and Roanoke County (VA) Police Department took first and second place honors in the DPD’s category. The DPD’s awards will be presented at the IACP’s annual conference in Chicago, Illinois in October.