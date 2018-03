ATLANTA (AP) - Federal prosecutors say two Tennessee men have been indicted in Atlanta on charges related to a home invasion in the Buckhead neighborhood.

The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta says 28-year-old Mario Deandre Jackson and 25-year-old Leon Scott, both of Memphis, face robbery, kidnapping and firearms charges stemming from the May 25 home invasion.

A lawyer for Scott didn't immediately respond to an email Tuesday seeking comment. A lawyer for Jackson was out of the office with limited access to email, according to an automated response.

Prosecutors say a family was held at gunpoint and one victim was taken to a bank and forced to withdraw money from his account.

Jackson was arrested during a traffic stop July 9. Scott was arrested in a Birmingham, Alabama, motel on July 24.

