'Just the email I needed': Devon Still shares great news in Leah's cancer battle

NBC News - Great news for Leah Still!

The latest cancer scan for Leah, 5, came back negative, her father, Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Devon Still, said on social media Tuesday night.

Two days before he starts training camp with the Bengals, Devon and his family shared the great news from doctors that "scans were stable from the last time" and no neuroblastoma was detected.

Devon was hoping for good news when Leah went to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for her latest follow-up test to see if her cancer was still in remission. Leah was initially diagnosed with Stage IV neuroblastoma in June 2014 and given a 50-50 chance to live.

"Big day of testing today to see if the cancer is still in remission so she wanted to dress up pretty because if you look good you feel good and if you feel good you get good results," Devon captioned the photo he shared of Leah dressed up in a pink dress at the hospital Tuesday. "If that theory is right then I have nothing to worry about because she looks beautiful today."

It's the latest good news in a busy month for Leah, who won the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPYs on July 15. She has been in good spirits, recently challenging fellow adorable toddler Riley Curry to a dance-off.

Leah has become a public face in the fight against pediatric cancer, starring in the Sarah Bareilles and Cyndi Lauper video "Truly Brave"put together by TODAY's Hoda Kotb that raised more than $500,000 for the American Cancer Society and writing a children's book with Devon called "I Am Leah Strong." She also walked the runway at the Nike Levi's Kids Fashion Show at New York City's Fashion Week.