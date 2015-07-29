Sculpture to celebrate Tenn. women's role in 19th Amendment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A new sculpture planned for the state Capitol complex will celebrate Tennessee women's role in passing the 19th Amendment.

In 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to ratify the amendment that gave women the vote.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/1OBrB1S) the sculpture depicts five women who played critical roles in that struggle. Four are from Tennessee and the fifth is a national leader who came to Tennessee to rally support for ratification.

The sculpture will be dedicated Oct. 27. It will stand in War Memorial Plaza outside the state Capitol building.

The monument will cost about $900,000 and is being funded by the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Monument organization.

Paula Casey, the group's president, says the sculpture will help people learn about Tennessee's role in women's suffrage

