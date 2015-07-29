Coast Guard continues search for missing Florida boys

TEQUESTA, Fla. (AP) - The latest on the search for the two Florida teens who went missing while on a fishing trip off Florida's Atlantic coast:

7:40 a.m.

The search continued Wednesday for two Florida teens who have been missing in the Atlantic Ocean since leaving Friday afternoon on a fishing trip.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Anthony Soto says the search area for Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos, both 14, now stretches from Florida's east coast to Charleston, South Carolina.

As dawn broke Wednesday, Soto says a C-130 aircraft planned a "first-light" search near Tybee Island, Georgia, where callers reported seeing something floating in the water Tuesday evening. Crews combed the area Tuesday night, but didn't find anything connected to the search for the missing boys.

Soto says the agency issued an Urgent Marine Information to notify boaters in the area to contact the Coast Guard if they spot anything.

He says the agency will likely reevaluate the search mission, which is entering its sixth day, sometime Wednesday.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.