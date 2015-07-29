Over 90 newly certified law enforcement officers to graduate July 31

Over 90 newly certified officers will graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) on Friday, July 31 at 11 a.m.

The graduation will take place at the TLETA at 3025 Lebanon Pike in Donelson.

Madison County Sheriff John R. Mehr will deliver the commencement address.

“Serving as a law enforcement officer is one of the most challenging and rewarding careers someone can choose,” said TLETA Director Brian Grisham. “TLETA gives its graduates the training needed to make good choices in the midst of high-pressure situations. I congratulate the students of Basic Police School Class 1765 for their commitment, dedication and accomplishments.”

Upon completion of their classwork and graduation, the newly certified officers will join the ranks of thousands of law enforcement officers across Tennessee who studied at TLETA and went on to be commissioned by state and local law-enforcement agencies.

In the past five years, TLETA has graduated more than 1,800 basic police students. Every year, TLETA trains between 2,000 and 5,000 specialized course students.

Basic Police School Class 1765’s members will serve a variety of law-enforcement agencies including police departments (PD), sheriffs’ offices (SO) and others. Agencies include:

Bedford County SO, Carter County SO, Clarksville PD, Cleveland PD, Clinton PD, Collierville PD, Columbia PD, Cookeville PD, Cumberland County SO, Dickson County SO, Dickson PD, East Ridge PD, Erin PD, Gainesboro PD, Germantown PD, Giles County SO, Goodlettsville PD, Grundy County SO, Hamilton County SO, Jackson PD, Lawrence County SO, Madison County SO, Maury County SO, McMinnville PD, Metro Knoxville Airport Authority, Milan PD, Middle Tennessee State University, Overton County SO, Rhea County SO, Robertson County SO, Savannah PD, Sequatchie County SO, Signal Mountain PD, Smyrna PD, Springfield PD, Stewart County SO, Tipton County SO, Tennessee Department of Correction, Union City PD, Van Buren County SO, Vanderbilt University PD, Warren County SO, White House PD, and Williamson County SO.

Classes for the next Basic Police School begin Aug. 2 and conclude Oct. 9.