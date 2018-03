NASHVILLE (AP) - Applications are being accepted for a judicial vacancy in Tennessee's 9th Judicial District.

The vacancy will be created by the retirement of Criminal Court Judge E. Eugene Eblen, effective Dec. 31.

The district covers Loudon, Meigs, Morgan and Roane counties.

Applications will be taken from licensed attorneys at least 30 years old. They must have been a resident of Tennessee for five years and live in the 9th Judicial District.

The application is available at http://www.TNCourts.gov and must be submitted to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon EDT Sept. 1.

The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments will interview qualified applicants and conduct public hearings.

Online: http://www.TNCourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources

