Hot, humid, scattered storms today

Good Wednesday. We will see a continuation of the heat and humidity for another 2 days, then some relief will move in for the weekend.

Today, we will climb to about 94 with a heat index ranging from 98 to 102 between 3pm and 6pm. Do expect more scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Thursday will be much the same with a low of 77 and a high of 95. A front moving through will bring a few more scattered storms on and off through the morning and afternoon. By late Thursday, the front will have moved through and much drier air will begin to move in Thursday night.

Friday will be a pretty nice day for the end of July. Temperatures will be a little lower than they have been. We will start with lows around 70 with an afternoon high of 92. The biggest deal. however, is going to be lower humidity. Dew points are one way we can measure how much moisture is in the air. When the dew point is in the low 70s (where it is now), the air is full of moisture, sticky, and generally uncomfortable. By Friday, the dew point will have dropped into the upper 50s and low 60s indicating a much drier air mass and a higher comfort level as we head into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday should both be fairly nice as we slide into August. Lows will be in the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday morning with highs in the low 90s both days. The humidity will stay fairly low and skies will be mostly sunny.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 77

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 88

5pm... Scattered Storms, 94