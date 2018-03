"The truck didn't have a job today so we brought it out here to show respect," said Zach Townsend.

Some flags flew high, while others flew low; all in memory of Petty Officer Second Class Randall Smith. "I'm proud of the flag," said Cheryl Hamrick. "I'm honored to be here. Just in remembrance of him."

Thousands lined the streets. "I think it's amazing how much our country can come together to support the five who have fallen," said Houston Cantrell.

Some stood at attention. "Be there to support and show America is not going to cower down," said Kellee Moore.

Others stood in silence as they waved their flags. "It touches your heart and just wanted to be a part of it to pay my respects," said Hamrick.

"Even though I didn't know the man, it felt great to support the people that were here that lost him," said Haleigh War.