ALDI will be holding a hiring event August 6, 2015 in Chattanooga between 8:00am - 2:00pm. The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Shallowford Village Drive in Chattanooga.

Job positions are available for shift manager and store associate.

You must be 18 years old to apply and have a high school diploma or a GED.