A Ten Mile man has been indicted in the death of a Sweetwater woman.

April 10th, Meigs County Sheriff's investigators found the body of 51-year old Coleen Francis Turner at home on Lefew Road in Ten Mile. The investigation lead to Gary Wayne Ford as the person responsible for Turner's death.

On Monday, the Meigs County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Ford charging his with one count of Second Degree Murder. He was arrested and taken to the Meigs County Jail with a $100,000 bond.