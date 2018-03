It was touching to see the number of people who turned out in the heat to honor Petty Officer Second Class Randall Smith. Hundreds of strangers lined the streets near First Baptist Church of Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday.

There were also hundreds of bikers from all across the country, who showed up as a part of the Patriot Guard.

The local assistant state captain for East Tennessee says they just want to provide comfort for the family.

"We want the family to know that somebody still cares. And that's why we're here. We're not a counter protest group but we're here to provide a shield for the family. And to pay honor and respect to the hero," says George Burgan, with the Patriot Guard Riders.

In all around 1,000 bikers were a part of this miles long procession Tuesday.