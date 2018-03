UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested 42 year-old Lebron Winters in connection with the stabbing of Donnie Campbell, 52.

The stabbing took place during a dispute between the two men Tuesday afternoon at a Gadd Road Address.

Winters has been charged with aggravated assault.

Campbell was treated at a local hospital for what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: A 52 year old male is in the hospital recovering from multiple stab wounds.

It happened Tuesday just before 2:00 p.m. on Gadd Road.

A suspect was taken into custody.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.