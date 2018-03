The Appalachian Regional Port was established Tuesday in Chatsworth. A Memorandum of Agreement was signed by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, the Georgia Port Authority (GPA), Murray County and CSX Transportation. The service area will include North Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and parts of Kentucky.

This new inland terminal is an economic opportunity and will provide jobs for Northwest Georgia and the region.

The Appalachian Regional Port will be operated by the GPA. The new inland port will sit on 42 acres in Northwest Georgia’s Murray County and feature on-terminal rail. The site is adjacent to U.S. 411 and features easy access to Interstate 75. The facility will handle import, export and domestic cargo.

The Appalachian Regional Port will be Georgia’s second facility of this kind.

The Appalachian Regional Port will open by 2018 with an annual capacity of 50,000 containers. A 10-year development plan will then double that capacity.