Fleischmann introduces resolution to honor the lives of our Chattanooga service members

A resolution to award the Purple Heart to the five servicemen killed in Chattanooga, July 16, 2015 was introduced by Representative Chuck Fleischmann Monday in Congress.

Signed by the entire Tennessee delegation, the resolution was also supported by a bipartisan group of 72 original cosponsors.

Representative Fleischmann released the following statement after introducing the resolution, “Chattanooga and America lost five exceptional service members to a horrendous attack on our home soil. These men proudly served their country, and several made the ultimate sacrifice while braving fire in order to save others. With a broad bipartisan coalition, I introduced legislation expressing our belief that the Marines and Sailors lost or wounded in that attack are deserving of the Purple Heart and should be awarded appropriately. ”

The Purple Heart is a combat decoration awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces who are wounded in combat or posthumously to the next of kin to the military individual killed in combat.