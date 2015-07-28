Haslam launching 15-stop tour of TN on road funding needs

By ERIK SCHELZIG Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is launching a 15-stop tour of Tennessee to discuss the transportation funding challenges as he considers a proposal to increase the state's gas tax for the first time in 25 years.

Haslam in a release Monday cited a "multi-billion dollar backlog" of highway projects across the state. He said the state can no longer depend on federal funding. He also said maintenance becomes more expensive as infrastructure ages and new projects are needed to improve safety, access and economic development.

Haslam will be joined by Transportation Commissioner John Schroer on the six-week tour beginning Aug. 5 in Memphis. Other stops are scheduled in Clarksville, Union City, Jackson, Nashville, Franklin, Kingsport, Greeneville, Shelbyville, Murfreesboro, Crossville, Chattanooga, Cleveland, Lenoir City and Knoxville.

