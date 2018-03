Dolly Parton’s hall of musical albums is pictured at Dollywood’s new DreamMore Resort during its grand opening in Pigeon Forge, TN. News Sentinel photo

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort welcomed its first overnight guests Monday at the expansive Smoky Mountain hotel complex.

Construction on the 300-room resort, which officially opened its doors today, began two years ago. It is located adjacent to Dolly Parton’s theme park.

DreamMore features a variety of different room and suite types, including the “Dolly’s Suite,” a luxurious penthouse apartment inspired by Dolly Parton.

Amenities include complimentary theme park and water park shuttle service, an indoor and outdoor pool, a spa, fitness center, meeting rooms, kids’ play areas and a family-style restaurant and grab-and-go pantry.