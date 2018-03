Chattanooga police say a body was found Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Cherokee Boulevard.

Investigators were at the scene to gather evidence and the body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office for evaluation and identification.



The cause of death is pending the results of the autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

the person name has not yet been released, pending identification and notification of family.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.