Tom Cruise, Jimmy Fallon serenade East Tennessee woman

NEW YORK (WBIR) - Jimmy Fallon and movie star Tom Cruise serenaded an East Tennessee woman during 'The Tonight Show' on Monday night.

Fallon and Cruise lip synced to Kristen Murray, the wife of WBIR sports reporter Patrick Murray.

"We were waiting in the lobby area, and before they ushered us in we had a conversation with this really nice guy named Chad," Kristen Murray said.

After discussing that Cruise was scheduled to be on the show Monday, the man named Chad left. Kristen Murray had told the man that she was a fan of Cruise's movie Top Gun. Shortly after, Chad came back with special, first-row tickets for both Kristen and Patrick Murray.

Before Cruise came out for his appearance, Kristen and Patrick Murray were asked to exchange seats so Kristen could sit closer to the aisle. Once Fallon and Cruise started singing "You Lost That Loving Feeling" by the Righteous Brothers, Kristen Murray knew something was up.

"I go 'Wow, that's the song from Top Gun.' That's one of my favorite movies ever," Kristen Murray said. "All of a sudden I had all these cameras in my face. It was definitely an experience."

At one point, Fallon even stroked Kristen Murray's hair while he serenaded her. Patrick Murray can be seen taking in the festivities in his green shirt.

"I couldn't believe it happened, and I'm still really freaked out, but it was awesome," Kristen Murray said.