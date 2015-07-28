Dangerous heat and humidity continue

Good Tuesday. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity will continue today. The average high is 90 degrees. We will climb to 96 with the heat index ranging from 100 to 105 degrees through the afternoon. I don't expect any significant rainfall save one or two isolated storms that manage to sneak through. I am only putting the rain chance today at 20%.

Wednesday will be much the same. We will peak at 95 in the afternoon with only a slight chance for a storm.

Thursday a weak front will pass through. While it may bring a morning shower or two, it will also SLIGHTLY cool us down and dry us out. Highs Friday through the weekend will go from the mid 90s into the low 90s. The dew point values will also drop just a little from the mid 70s into the upper 60s. In other words, it will still be hot and humid, just not AS hot and humid. We take what we can. I am also taking the chance for rain out all together as skies will be mostly sunny Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 77

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 92

5pm... Isolated Storm, 96