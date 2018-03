Two people are dead following a head-on collision on Hwy 28 in Sequatchie County.

It happened Saturday morning around 6:00 a.m.

A 2000 Chevy pickup, driven by Chad Lockhart, 29, of Dunlap, was going north on Hwy 28 when it crossed the center line and hit a Ford SUV head-on. The Ford was driven by Brandi Andes, 32, of Whitwell.