Lorri Wyatt thanks community for support and love

Lorri Wyatt sends this open letter to everyone in our community who has shown support for her late husband, and the other servicemen who lost their lives in Chattanooga on July 16:

"Over the past 10 days, my life has been a whirlwind. My entire life changed in an instant. My husband David Wyatt, was an incredible man, father, and husband. He was funny, hardworking, honest, kind, loving and devoted to everyone in it. Everyone that knew David, loved him. He had a way of touching lives, without even knowing he was. On July 16th, we lost him, and our lives will never be the same.



The community of Chattanooga, the military families, and others of this great nation reached out to my family. They sent words of condolences, told us they were praying for us, sent gifts, brought and prepared food. This community has uplifted me, in ways they will never truly understand.



On Friday, the outpouring of love, support, and patriotism from everyone was miraculous. When I watched so many stand in honor of my husband, words can not express how I felt. I could feel the pain Chattanooga had felt from this loss. They stood up to this horrible act done by one man, and showed everyone, that it wasn't lost at all, but had made us stronger. I want each and everyone of you to understand that I feel the love, the hurt, the grief you are all feeling. And for that I want to offer my condolences, my prayers, and my love.



I know that our family has a rough road ahead of us, but it gives us comfort knowing that Chattanooga showed up and respected my husband in a way that will never be forgotten. Our family will never forget the amazing and heartfelt way Chattanooga has been. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts." -Lorri Wyatt