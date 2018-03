A Chattanooga man is charged with attempted first degree murder for shooting at his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

It happened Saturday morning on Grove Street.

When police arrived, the suspect, James Williams, stated that the father of his girlfriend's child came to his house and threatened him. Williams said he confronted the man and pulled out a gun and fired a shot above the man's head to "scare him away".

Housing surveillance video shows William waiting for the victim, confronting him, then shooting several shots at him as he drove away. Police contacted the victim and he returned to the scene. Police found a bullet in the driver's side door.

Williams was arrested charged with reckless endangerment as well as attempted first degree murder.