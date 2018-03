Chattanooga Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a robbery at the First Tennessee Bank on Highway 58 on Monday.

Police say a white male presented the teller a note stating he had gun and to give him cash.

The amount of money the suspect got away with is unknown. The suspect took off in a dark colored sedan going north on Highway 58.

Chattanooga police asks anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.