The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into a possible homicide on Classic Chase Drive.



Officials say 41-year old Myrna Rosales died Monday after being taken to the hospital over the weekend. Police say she and David Emmanuel Rivera Zavala,28, argued at his home. But when he took her to the hospital, he said Rosales had fallen down a flight of stairs.

Rosales was unconscious when she arrived at the emergency room and doctors say the injuries do not match his story. Zavala was located in Aurora, Illinois and is being held on a charge of aggravated battery.

The investigation continues.