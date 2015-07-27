U.S. Navy joins search for missing Florida teens

Perry Cohen, left, and Austin Stephanos, both 14 years old. Cohen and Stephanos were last seen Friday afternoon, July 24, 2015, in the Jupiter, Fla. area buying fuel for their 19-foot boat before embarking on a fishing trip. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

UPDATE: JUPITER, FL (WPTV) - The Coast Guard, with additional support from the Navy, continue to search in the air and on the water Monday for the two Jupiter boys who went missing Friday.

Crews on Sunday found Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos' 19-foot boat 67 miles east of Ponce De Leon Inlet near Cape Canaveral. There was no one on board the vessel.

The capsized boat was marked and will be left at the location where it was found.

On Monday, the U.S. Navy joined the search, which is focusing on 60 to 70 miles off the coast of Jacksonville, according to Steve Lehmann, public information officer for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The USCG confirms one life jacket was spotted near the capsized boat

The Coast Guard released the following video of the capsized boat Monday morning.

Rescue crews have covered more than 25,000-square nautical miles.

The teens' parents walked along the beach at Coral Cove Park in Tequesta searching for debris from the boat.

Among the debris items they are looking for include: a Yamaha engine cover, part of a cooler and possibly life jackets.

The families of the teens are offering a $100,000 reward for their rescue and are asking experienced boaters in the area to help in the search.

PREVIOUS STORY: Coast Guard search-and-rescue crews are searching for two missing 14-year-old boys in the vicinity of Jupiter.

Officials say at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, the Coast Guard Sector Miami received the report that Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos were aboard a 19-foot white vessel believed to be heading towards the Bahamas on a fishing trip.

They were last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m after purchasing $110 worth of fuel.

Their moms are praying for the boys' safe return.

"As a mother the worst feeling ever is not knowing where your child is," said Austin's mom, Carly Black. '"And knowing there's nothing you can really do to help them."

Perry's mom, Pamela Cohen, says, "We wholeheartedly believe they are out there and alive."

The family says they're so thankful for the support of family and friends who helped searched the waters.

On Sunday, a vigil was held Sunday night at Jupiter Christian School.

The Coast Guard launched an airplane and a helicopter out of Air Station Miami along with boat crews from Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet and Station Fort Pierce.

The Coast Guard is also searching with the assistance of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The Coast Guard searched throughout Friday and Saturday for the missing boys.

On Sunday, NFL legend Joe Namath joined the families of the boys at a press conference where they appealed to the public for any information leading to the safe return of the boys.