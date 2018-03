A customer tries on an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Hong Kong. AP photo

By JULIANNE PEPITONE, NBC News

(NBC News) - The Apple Watch is going mass-market. Certain Best Buy stores will sell the Apple Watch starting August 7, making it the first national retailer outside of Apple Stores to stock the smartwatch.

The Apple Watch will start to hit 100 Best Buy stores' shelves August 7, and the device will also be available on BestBuy.com. An additional 200 physical Best Buy stores will stock the Apple Watch by the holidays, the company said.

"The Apple Watch is a big addition to our stores and website, and we know our customers want it," Jason Bonfig, senior category officer at Best Buy, said in a press release.

But that customer demand is difficult to quantify. Last week Apple declined to share Apple Watch sales figures as part of its quarterly financial report, saying the information could be used by competitors.