UPDATE: Route of funeral procession and service for US Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Scott Smith

WHEN: July 28, 2015 - 2 p.m.



WHERE: First Baptist Church - Ft. Oglethorpe, GA (map)



Public: Parking at the church is reserved for family and friends of the Smith family. The public should access First Baptist Church via Gilbert Drive. Lafayette Road in front of and immediately outside of First Baptist Church will be closed beginning at 8 a.m.



Funeral Procession



WHEN: July 28, 2015 - Approximately 2:45 p.m.



Route: From First Baptist Church, the procession will follow Lafayette Road North to Battlefield Parkway to I-75 North to Highway 153 North to Amnicola Highway to Wilcox Boulevard to Holtzclaw Avenue and into the Chattanooga National Cemetery.



Road Closures: Highway 153 North will be closed from approximately 3:30 p.m. until the procession passes. Traffic will be stopped at crossroads as the procession passes. Non-processional traffic is urged to avoid these sections of I-75 and Highway 153 between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.



Chattanooga National Cemetery



WHEN: July 28, 2015 - Approximately 4 p.m.



WHERE: Chattanooga National Cemetery (map)



Public: The service is open primarily to family, friends, service members, and dignitaries. If not part of the funeral procession or family, the public must use shuttle service from Engel Stadium. CARTA will be providing free shuttle service from Engel Stadium to the Chattanooga National Cemetery starting at 2 p.m.



Road Closures: Holtzclaw from Bailey Avenue to 12th Street will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. Detours will be posted.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Media: The family has requested that media do not photograph and/or film the family and children.



Public: To pay respects to Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith and the family, the public is asked to line the procession route. There is limited seating at the church and cemetery, both of which are reserved for close family and friends, service members, and dignitaries. For the safety of everyone, please respect all established boundary lines and roadblocks at all locations, including the church, road rights of way and the Chattanooga National Cemetery. In anticipation of hot weather, EMS will have a water station at the cemetery, but the public is encouraged to take precautions by staying hydrated and carrying water.