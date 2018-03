The leader of a motorcycle ride to honor Chattanooga’s Fallen Five crashed leaving Chattanooga, suffering some broken ribs and a broken collarbone.

Jim Bachman, a retired Colonel from Hendersonville, TN and a Vietnam veteran himself, led a group of motorcyclists to Chattanooga.

Bachman is said to have crashed as he hit loose gravel in a turn and lost control.

Facebook posts say Bachman’s wife and two other people stopped and helped by calling emergency responders.

Bachman is currently at Erlanger in the ICU, and may be transferred to a Nashville hospital.