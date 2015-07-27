Intense heat and humidity with a little relief late week

Good Monday. For the first half of the week it will all be about the heat and humidity. The high temperature today through Wednesday will reach about 95 each day. I expect heat index values during the heat of the day to range from 98 to 103 degrees. Between 3pm and 6 pm you really want to limit your time outdoors. Each afternoon through Wednesday we will see a few showers or storms pop up, but not many. High pressure will be in control, and while we will see a few showers or storms here and there, they will be few and far between.

Thursday, a front will move through. It will up our chance for showers and storms to 50% as the front moves through. It will also bring a slight measure of relief. The high Thursday will reach 93, then we will drop it down to 92 Friday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies each day. We will also see slightly lower humidity levels. The combination of lower humidity and lower temps will make it at least a little more tolerable during the afternoon hours.

David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 76

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 89

5pm... Spotty Storms, 95