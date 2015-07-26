Bobbi Kristina Brown Dies at 22, Family Confirms

(NBC News) - Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22, the only daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, died Sunday, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub of her home, her family said.

Brown has been unresponsive in hospitals and hospice care since she was found in her Roswell, Georgia, home on Jan. 31. Her family said she suffered irreversible brain damage.

"She is finally at peace in the arms of God," her family told NBC News in a statement. "We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months."

Bobbi Kristina was music royalty as the daughter of two superstars — and the granddaughter of another, Cissy Houston, the mother of Whitney, who died in February 2012.

She became even better known at age 10 when she was featured on her father's reality TV series, "Being Bobby Brown."

Police have said that they investigated the case as a medical emergency and that no foul play is suspected. No criminal charges have ever been brought.

But late last month, Brown's conservator sued Nick Gordon — who has been described as Brown's boyfriend and husband, an attachment her family denies — for $10 million, accusing him of having physically abused Brown and having improperly withdrawn $11,000 from her bank account after she was in a coma.

Whitney Houston brought Gordon into her household as an orphan at the age of 12, raising him with her daughter after divorcing Bobby Brown in 2007. Gordon wore a large tattoo of Houston's face on his arm and called the singer "mom," but she never adopted him or included him in her will.