Braves avoid sweep with 3-2 victory over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Adonis Garcia's first career home run broke a tie and rookie Matt Wisler worked seven strong innings in helping the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.



Wisler (5-1) limited the Cardinals to seven hits and walked three in his longest outing since he worked eight innings to beat the Mets in his debut June 19.



The Braves took advantage of Michael Wacha's wildness for a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Ryan Lavarnway doubled into the left-field corner to score Eury Perez, who had worked a one-out walk. Following a two-out walk to Jace Peterson, Cameron Maybin singled in Lavarnaway. Wacha needed 51 pitches to get through the first two innings.



The Cardinals evened the score with runs in the fourth and fifth. Matt Holliday's double into the right-field corner scored Kolten Wong, who had doubled, to tie the game in the fifth.

