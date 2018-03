(KRDO) - The Conejos County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 19-year-old Joseph Keller of Cleveland, Tennessee.

Sheriff’s Deputies say Keller was last seen Thursday near Rainbow Trout Ranch in Antonito, Colorado.

A plane, K-9 units, horses and volunteers are all aiding in the search. No police report has been filed.

Keller and two of his friends were on a cross country road trip when on Thursday, July 23, around 4:25 p.m. Mountain Time they went on a run.

According to a Facebook post of one of the friends, their plan was to run for one hour.

The friend ran ahead of him and ran 30 minutes in one direction and when he turned around he did not see Keller. Keller is between 5'6" - 5'7" and weiighs around 150 pounds.