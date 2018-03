CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Fresh off Saturday night's 3-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Mutiny for the NPSL South regional title, Chattanooga Football Club prepares to host the next round of national playoffs at Finley Stadium next weekend.

Sunday, the club confirmed that the NPSL Midwest champs, the Indiana Fire, will be CFC's next opponent.

The match is set for Saturday, August 1st at 7:30.

Chattanooga FC is the only team to return to the NPSL's national semi-final playoff from last year.