61-year-old falls 100 feet down the side of Signal Mountain

Rescue workers help get the fall victim down the mountain Sunday. Photo courtesy Rick Huffines

UPDATE: A 61-year-old man is treated at a local hospital after falling 100 feet down the side of Signal Mountain. The man was landscaping a customer's yard when he fell. It happened just before 11:30 am Sunday on North Palisades Drive.

It took rescue teams nearly 4 hours to carry the man to safety. Rick Huffines lives next door to where the man was working. He shot this video of the large response from several agencies. Huffines says it was relief to see the man alert and talking. He credits first responders for reaching him so quickly.

“Again just seeing them come together, and set up a command center, and go to work was very impressive,” said Rick Huffines, eyewitness. Hamilton County EMS has not released the fall victim's name, but Channel 3 is told he is at Erlanger recovering. Landscapers say the area is known to be hard to navigate and for that reason they don't take jobs there.

A 61-year-old man fell 100 feet down the side of Signal Mountain while landscaping a customer's yard.

Around 11:20am Sunday, a 911 call was made reporting a male was cutting brush on the side of the cliff when he fell down the side of the mountain.

Signal Mountain Fire Department responded to 202 North Palisades Drive and requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower and rope rescue teams.

Walden' s Ridge Emergency Services, Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department, Red Bank Fire Department and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue responded to the scene.

According to fire officials, rope rescue units rappelled down to the patient and reported he was conscious, alert and speaking to rescue personnel.

Rescue efforts took over 3 hours to extricate the patient, evaluated by Hamilton County EMS and transported to Erlanger Medical Center for further treatment.

