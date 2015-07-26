John Smoltz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - John Smoltz has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.



The right-hander who starred for the Braves was enshrined Sunday. He joins two other pitchers from those great Atlanta teams who were entered the Hall last year - Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine.



Smoltz was a starter and reliever during his 21-year, career. He finished with a 213-155 record, 154 saves, 3,084 strikeouts and a 3.33 ERA. He won 14 or more games 10 times and twice led the NL in wins (1996 and 2006), innings pitched (1996 and 1997) and strikeouts (1992 and 1996).



The Detroit native is the only man to make the Hall after having Tommy John surgery. Smoltz also is the only Braves player to be part of the franchise's entire run of 14 consecutive division titles from 1991 to 2005.

