Christians pray alongside Muslims at Chattanooga mosque

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A small group of Christians visited a mosque in Chattanooga to pray alongside Muslim worshippers.

The guests who went to the Islamic Society of Greater Chattanooga mosque for prayers on Friday were mainly Baptists, and at least one Presbyterian.

One visitor told the Chattanooga Time Free Press (http://bit.ly/1HQDJdu ) they went to the mosque as a show of love for the Muslim community. Some also brought their children.

The mosque's imam, Abdul Baasit, briefly acknowledged the visitors during his sermon.

The mosque was holding prayer during the funeral procession for Marine Staff Sgt. David Wyatt, one of four Marines fatally shot by Mohammad Youssef Abdulazeez on July 16.

The Christians who attended the prayer asked that their church not be identified because not all were in agreement with their visit.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

