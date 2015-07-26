Mother of Staff Sgt. David Allen Wyatt says thanks to Chattanooga

On Friday afternoon, as the family of Staff Sgt. David Allen Wyatt drove through Chattanooga during his funeral procession, they watched thousands of residents line the streets. They saw flags, posters and patriotic banners.

Wyatt's mother, Deborah Boen, said she has been overwhelmed by the city's response to the deaths of four Marines and one Navy petty officer. She has adopted the "Nooga Strong" slogan and wanted to address the city.

The letter:

My name is Deborah Boen, mother of David Wyatt. I wanted to reach out to thank the city of Chattanooga for their graciousness and outpouring of love to our family and friends of my son.

Even in our sorrow, we feel that God is blessing us with the outpouring of love from this community.

We cried all the way to the cemetery and were in awe of all who stood in the hot sun to honor our son and all the fallen heroes. We saw it all, and felt all the love showered upon us.