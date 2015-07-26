Wisconsin town says goodbye to Marine slain in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wisconsin town says goodbye to Marine slain in Tennessee

Members of the Marine Corps carry a casket with the remains of Sgt. Carson Holmquist, Photo by Associated Press /Times Free Press. Members of the Marine Corps carry a casket with the remains of Sgt. Carson Holmquist, Photo by Associated Press /Times Free Press.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press

GRANTSBURG, Wis. (AP) - A small Wisconsin town is saying goodbye to a Marine killed in the recent attack on a Navy-Marine reserve center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

A dozen members of a Marine Corps honor guard stood watch as fellow Marines carried the coffin of Sgt. Carson Holmquist into Grantsburg Senior High School for a public visitation Saturday.

The 25-year-old Holmquist grew up in the northwestern Wisconsin town of 1,300. He graduated in 2008 from Grantsburg High School, where the U.S. flag is flying at half-staff.

Holmquist was among four Marines and a sailor who were killed in the July 16 attack. Police later killed the attacker during a shootout.

Gov. Scott Walker canceled two presidential campaign stops to attend the visitation and funeral. He ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until sunset.

