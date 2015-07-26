Funeral held for GA Marine slain in Chattanooga

Marine Lance Corporal Squire 'Skip' Wells was remembered Sunday for his service, his courage, and his dedication to his family and country.

"Skip's life will not be remembered for its duration but it will never be forgotten for his donation," said Dr. Johnny Hunt, pastor of First Baptist Church of Woodstock.

His best friend since he was in 6th grade spoke about the fun times they had growing up together. Even though life took them in different directions they always remained close.

"We were friends for a long time in person, for half of our lives. Now we shall be together in each other's spirits forever," said Skip's friend, Jareko Aloisio.

Skip joined the Marine Corps because he felt a higher calling to duty. His enlisting leader described him as a good marine who he will always remember.

"He joined our unit last August, about 11 months ago, and quickly distinguished himself from his peers, through his hard work. And his positive attitude," said 1st Sgt. John Coyne with the USMC.

After the ceremony the procession headed north to the Georgia National Cemetery where Skip Wells was interred with honors.

Wells attended Sprayberry High School and Georgia Southern University before enlisting.