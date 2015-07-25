Martinez outduels Miller, Cardinals beat Braves 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Pinch-hitter Stephen Piscotty got his first career RBI with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Carlos Martinez outdueled former teammate Shelby Miller as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Saturday night.



The Cardinals won their fifth in a row despite getting just two hits. They lead the majors with a 63-34 record.



Martinez (11-4) made his first post-All-Star break start and allowed six hits in eight innings with six strikeouts and one walk, which was intentional. He worked the last four innings and took the loss in an 18-inning setback to the Mets on Sunday.



Randy Choate got the last two outs for his first save. Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal has gotten two games off after working three in a row.



Miller (5-7) allowed a run on two hits in 7 1-3 innings. The right-hander is 0-6 in his last 12 games, the longest winless slump by a Braves starter since Kenshin Kawakami went 14 games between victories in 2010.

