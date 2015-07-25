CFC wins South regional title with 3-2 win over Mutiny

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WRCB) -- Chattanooga FC's Chris Ochieng scored the first and last goal, sandwiching a Leo DeSmedt second half left-footed blast into the nets as the "Boys in Blue" win another South regional title, beating the Myrtle Beach Mutiny 3-2 Saturday night at Ashley Booth Field.

CFC Greg Hartley was solid between the pipes as the Mutiny was able to score two late goals to make it close, but CFC was able to stave off the rally and bring home another trophy to the Scenic City.

The win advances Chattanooga FC into the national playoff picture, one that should take focus next Saturday at Fort Finley as it is very likely Chattanooga will play host to the national semi-final.

More details as they become available.