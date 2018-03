Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday night in the 13-thousand block of Old Dayton Pike.

When Hamilton County deputies arrived several witnesses told police the suspect, Allen Wayne Graham, had shot them.

Angelica Henley, along with some friends, was at the Old Dayton Pike location to pick up her children. That's when the children's dad, Graham, came out of the house and shot at them.

Graham admitted to shooting at one of the people in the group. That person was fighting with his nephew. He did not realize he had hit another person.

The two victims were taken to the hospital for their non-life threatening injuries.

Graham was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault.